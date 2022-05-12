R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) went up by 1.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.86. The company’s stock price has collected -12.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ :RCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCM is at 0.86.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

RCM currently public float of 136.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCM was 1.32M shares.

RCM’s Market Performance

RCM stocks went down by -12.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.76% and a quarterly performance of -19.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for R1 RCM Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.32% for RCM stocks with a simple moving average of -13.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCM

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for RCM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RCM, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

RCM Trading at -19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -26.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCM fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.72. In addition, R1 RCM Inc. saw -20.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCM starting from MANDL ALEX, who sale 140,829 shares at the price of $25.40 back on Nov 18. After this action, MANDL ALEX now owns 93,871 shares of R1 RCM Inc., valued at $3,577,197 using the latest closing price.

MANDL ALEX, the Director of R1 RCM Inc., sale 34,171 shares at $25.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MANDL ALEX is holding 234,700 shares at $874,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.45 for the present operating margin

+20.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for R1 RCM Inc. stands at +6.59. Equity return is now at value -153.90, with -37.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.