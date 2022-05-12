QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Just Got Our Attention

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) went up by 6.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected -7.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ :QTEK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for QualTek Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.67, which is $5.73 above the current price. QTEK currently public float of 0.67M and currently shorts hold a 16.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTEK was 195.28K shares.

QTEK’s Market Performance

QTEK stocks went down by -7.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.47% and a quarterly performance of -78.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.21% for QualTek Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.17% for QTEK stocks with a simple moving average of -75.28% for the last 200 days.

QTEK Trading at -26.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.15%, as shares sank -26.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTEK fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2248. In addition, QualTek Services Inc. saw -80.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QTEK

Equity return is now at value -3.50, with -3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.