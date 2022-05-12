Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Just Got Our Attention

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) went down by -8.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.49. The company’s stock price has collected -17.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE :MCW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Mister Car Wash Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.88, which is $10.06 above the current price. MCW currently public float of 293.54M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MCW was 836.98K shares.

MCW’s Market Performance

MCW stocks went down by -17.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.74% and a quarterly performance of -30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.50% for Mister Car Wash Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.72% for MCW stocks with a simple moving average of -29.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCW

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCW reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MCW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to MCW, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

MCW Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares sank -19.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW fell by -17.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc. saw -33.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Lindsay Casey Penn, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $16.52 back on Mar 21. After this action, Lindsay Casey Penn now owns 0 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc., valued at $23,128 using the latest closing price.

Lindsay Casey Penn, the See Remarks of Mister Car Wash Inc., sale 3,600 shares at $16.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Lindsay Casey Penn is holding 0 shares at $59,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.