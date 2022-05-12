Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Just Got Our Attention

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) went down by -4.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.54. The company’s stock price has collected -15.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/02/21 that U.S. Senators Ask Digital-Ad Auctioneers to Name Foreign Clients

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ :MGNI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGNI is at 2.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Magnite Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.67, which is $11.71 above the current price. MGNI currently public float of 116.51M and currently shorts hold a 8.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGNI was 2.13M shares.

MGNI’s Market Performance

MGNI stocks went down by -15.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.33% and a quarterly performance of -38.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.28% for Magnite Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.24% for MGNI stocks with a simple moving average of -54.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $37 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNI reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for MGNI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 31st, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGNI, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

MGNI Trading at -25.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -24.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI fell by -15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.55. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw -48.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from Evans Katie Seitz, who sale 15,805 shares at the price of $13.13 back on Apr 06. After this action, Evans Katie Seitz now owns 393,276 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $207,520 using the latest closing price.

Lam Rachel, the Director of Magnite Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $12.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lam Rachel is holding 184,263 shares at $32,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.16 for the present operating margin

+42.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at +0.01. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.