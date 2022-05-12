Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) went down by -14.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.66. The company’s stock price has collected -33.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CGEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Cullinan Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.67, which is $31.36 above the current price. CGEM currently public float of 36.76M and currently shorts hold a 7.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGEM was 187.00K shares.

CGEM’s Market Performance

CGEM stocks went down by -33.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.03% and a quarterly performance of -49.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Cullinan Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.51% for CGEM stocks with a simple moving average of -60.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CGEM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CGEM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEM reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for CGEM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CGEM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

CGEM Trading at -37.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares sank -34.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEM fell by -33.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Cullinan Oncology Inc. saw -52.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGEM starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 276,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Apr 01. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 3,056,616 shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc., valued at $2,966,972 using the latest closing price.

Michaelson Jennifer, the See Remarks of Cullinan Oncology Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $21.42 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Michaelson Jennifer is holding 22,911 shares at $85,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEM

Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -14.30 for asset returns.