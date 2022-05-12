Is Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) a Keeper?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.31. The company’s stock price has collected -10.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 26 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $178.28, which is $53.23 above the current price. FANG currently public float of 176.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.74M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went down by -10.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.57% and a quarterly performance of -1.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.17% for Diamondback Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.99% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to FANG, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

FANG Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -12.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.59. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 18.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $140.02 back on Apr 04. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 73,334 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $840,120 using the latest closing price.

Dick Teresa L., the CAO, Exec. VP, Assist. Sec. of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $140.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Dick Teresa L. is holding 59,808 shares at $350,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.01 for the present operating margin

+62.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +32.10. Equity return is now at value 23.20, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.