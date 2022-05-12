Is Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) a Keeper?

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/10/21 that Bottomline Technologies Stock Rockets on Hopes for Sale

Is It Worth Investing in Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :EPAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPAY is at 1.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

EPAY currently public float of 43.99M and currently shorts hold a 10.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPAY was 783.57K shares.

EPAY’s Market Performance

EPAY stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.48% and a quarterly performance of -0.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.24% for Bottomline Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for EPAY stocks with a simple moving average of 14.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAY

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for EPAY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to EPAY, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 04th of the previous year.

EPAY Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.34%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAY rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.67. In addition, Bottomline Technologies Inc. saw 0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAY starting from SAVORY NIGEL K, who sale 5,459 shares at the price of $56.66 back on Feb 09. After this action, SAVORY NIGEL K now owns 150,533 shares of Bottomline Technologies Inc., valued at $309,296 using the latest closing price.

EBERLE ROBERT A, the President & CEO of Bottomline Technologies Inc., sale 6,889 shares at $56.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that EBERLE ROBERT A is holding 460,287 shares at $390,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAY

Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -4.20 for asset returns.