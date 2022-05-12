Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Taseko Mines Limited (TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected -24.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX :TGB) Right Now?

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Taseko Mines Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.44, which is $1.33 above the current price. TGB currently public float of 275.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGB was 2.14M shares.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB stocks went down by -24.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.86% and a quarterly performance of -28.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for Taseko Mines Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.39% for TGB stocks with a simple moving average of -28.19% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at -31.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -33.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -24.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9340. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.85 for the present operating margin

+37.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at +8.52. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.