Is a Correction Looming Ahead for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went down by -22.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.80. The company’s stock price has collected -43.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that GrowGeneration Stock Tumbles. The Hydroponics Market Is Slowing.

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ :GRWG) Right Now?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for GrowGeneration Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.67, which is $12.77 above the current price. GRWG currently public float of 55.64M and currently shorts hold a 12.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRWG was 1.96M shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG stocks went down by -43.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.77% and a quarterly performance of -57.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.70% for GrowGeneration Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.03% for GRWG stocks with a simple moving average of -78.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GRWG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

GRWG Trading at -51.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares sank -52.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG fell by -43.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw -70.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from Salaman Michael, who sale 85,937 shares at the price of $44.52 back on Jun 08. After this action, Salaman Michael now owns 1,141,511 shares of GrowGeneration Corp., valued at $3,826,328 using the latest closing price.

Aiello Stephen, the Director of GrowGeneration Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $44.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Aiello Stephen is holding 146,774 shares at $1,110,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+25.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +3.03. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.