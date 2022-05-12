ironSource Ltd. (IS) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) went down by -5.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s stock price has collected -23.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE :IS) Right Now?

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for ironSource Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.19, which is $7.61 above the current price. IS currently public float of 525.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IS was 4.71M shares.

IS’s Market Performance

IS stocks went down by -23.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.87% and a quarterly performance of -55.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for ironSource Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.83% for IS stocks with a simple moving average of -62.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IS reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for IS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to IS, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

IS Trading at -34.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -39.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IS fell by -24.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, ironSource Ltd. saw -59.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.45 for the present operating margin

+83.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for ironSource Ltd. stands at +10.81. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.