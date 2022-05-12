Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) went up by 12.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.94. The company’s stock price has collected -5.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ :SWIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWIR is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.28, which is $2.7 above the current price. SWIR currently public float of 30.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWIR was 240.23K shares.

SWIR’s Market Performance

SWIR stocks went down by -5.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.85% and a quarterly performance of 5.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.67% for Sierra Wireless Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.05% for SWIR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIR

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWIR reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21.50. The rating they have provided for SWIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to SWIR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

SWIR Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIR rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.40. In addition, Sierra Wireless Inc. saw -7.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.48 for the present operating margin

+29.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Wireless Inc. stands at -18.75. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -16.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.