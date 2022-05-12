Here’s Our Rant About DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.42. The company’s stock price has collected -15.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE :DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 114.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.91, which is $17.2 above the current price. DV currently public float of 159.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DV was 717.00K shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV stocks went down by -15.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.68% and a quarterly performance of -35.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.61% for DV stocks with a simple moving average of -37.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $37 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DV, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

DV Trading at -21.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares sank -25.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.99. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw -44.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Grimmig Andrew E, who sale 12,365 shares at the price of $24.18 back on Apr 19. After this action, Grimmig Andrew E now owns 29,411 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $298,997 using the latest closing price.

Grimmig Andrew E, the Chief Legal Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 25,648 shares at $23.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Grimmig Andrew E is holding 41,776 shares at $604,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.95 for the present operating margin

+74.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +8.81. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.