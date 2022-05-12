Here’s Our Rant About Austin Gold Corp. (AUST)

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST) went down by -17.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.00. The company’s stock price has collected -55.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX :AUST) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of AUST was 7.28M shares.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AUST’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -39.78% for AUST stocks with a simple moving average of -39.78% for the last 200 days.

AUST Trading at -39.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUST fell by -55.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Austin Gold Corp. saw -55.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.