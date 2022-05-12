Here’s Our Rant About AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went down by -11.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.21. The company’s stock price has collected -33.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.69 above the current price. AIKI currently public float of 89.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 1.61M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went down by -33.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.51% and a quarterly performance of -34.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.82% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.95% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -51.08% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at -22.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.70%, as shares sank -18.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI fell by -33.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3451. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -47.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 85.66.