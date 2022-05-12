DocGo Inc. (DCGO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) went down by -17.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.86. The company’s stock price has collected -24.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ :DCGO) Right Now?

DCGO currently public float of 77.64M and currently shorts hold a 5.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCGO was 579.51K shares.

DCGO’s Market Performance

DCGO stocks went down by -24.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.18% and a quarterly performance of -29.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for DocGo Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.60% for DCGO stocks with a simple moving average of -39.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $11 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCGO reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for DCGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to DCGO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

DCGO Trading at -32.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -38.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO fell by -24.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.16. In addition, DocGo Inc. saw -44.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.