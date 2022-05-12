Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SunOpta Inc. (STKL)?

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) went up by 25.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.72. The company’s stock price has collected -17.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ :STKL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STKL is at 1.69.

STKL currently public float of 102.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STKL was 699.36K shares.

STKL’s Market Performance

STKL stocks went down by -17.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.98% and a quarterly performance of -7.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for SunOpta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.15% for STKL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $15 based on the research report published on September 10th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STKL reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for STKL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 09th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to STKL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

STKL Trading at 15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, SunOpta Inc. saw -29.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from Ennen Joseph, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Mar 09. After this action, Ennen Joseph now owns 1,383,288 shares of SunOpta Inc., valued at $99,734 using the latest closing price.

Engaged Capital LLC, the 10% Owner of SunOpta Inc., purchase 22,561 shares at $5.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Engaged Capital LLC is holding 5,212,126 shares at $117,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.