Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Enerplus Corporation (ERF)?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s stock price has collected -10.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Enerplus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.63, which is $0.37 above the current price. ERF currently public float of 241.99M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 2.78M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went down by -10.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.05% and a quarterly performance of 3.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.80% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 20.04% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 13.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.