Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) went down by -15.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.42. The company’s stock price has collected -17.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :CUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUE is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.75, which is $21.26 above the current price. CUE currently public float of 25.84M and currently shorts hold a 15.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUE was 496.42K shares.

CUE’s Market Performance

CUE stocks went down by -17.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.29% and a quarterly performance of -48.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.86% for Cue Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.02% for CUE stocks with a simple moving average of -63.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUE reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CUE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to CUE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

CUE Trading at -25.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares sank -21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE fell by -17.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw -68.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Fletcher Aaron G.L., who purchase 735,000 shares at the price of $4.76 back on Mar 31. After this action, Fletcher Aaron G.L. now owns 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $3,498,600 using the latest closing price.

Kiener Peter A, the Director of Cue Biopharma Inc., sale 1,361 shares at $18.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Kiener Peter A is holding 0 shares at $24,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-292.56 for the present operating margin

+111.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc. stands at -295.56. Equity return is now at value -65.00, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.35.