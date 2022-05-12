A Lesson to Learn: Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) went down by -9.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s stock price has collected -23.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX :URG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for URG is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ur-Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.88. URG currently public float of 213.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URG was 2.70M shares.

URG’s Market Performance

URG stocks went down by -23.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.98% and a quarterly performance of -18.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.09% for Ur-Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.95% for URG stocks with a simple moving average of -27.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2016.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URG reach a price target of $2.10. The rating they have provided for URG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19th, 2015.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to URG, setting the target price at $2.52 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

URG Trading at -32.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.20%, as shares sank -38.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG fell by -23.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4440. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw -11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from KLENDA JEFFREY T., who sale 239,422 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Mar 22. After this action, KLENDA JEFFREY T. now owns 2,838,321 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $431,055 using the latest closing price.

SMITH ROGER L., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 2,861 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that SMITH ROGER L. is holding 379,023 shares at $5,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104731.25 for the present operating margin

-71431.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -143362.50. Equity return is now at value -39.50, with -20.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.