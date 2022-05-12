A Lesson to Learn: Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) went down by -15.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s stock price has collected -30.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Dutch Bros Stock Is Hot. Analysts Like the Coffee Chain’s Growth Prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE :BROS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Dutch Bros Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.44, which is $31.07 above the current price. BROS currently public float of 28.77M and currently shorts hold a 25.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BROS was 1.78M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stocks went down by -30.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.30% and a quarterly performance of -41.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for Dutch Bros Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.19% for BROS stocks with a simple moving average of -34.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $64 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BROS reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for BROS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

BROS Trading at -33.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -32.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -30.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.39. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw -32.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Maxwell Brian, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $40.63 back on May 10. After this action, Maxwell Brian now owns 1,243,620 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $487,600 using the latest closing price.

Ricci Joth, the CEO and President of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 71,125 shares at $42.47 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Ricci Joth is holding 2,524,990 shares at $3,020,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.75 for the present operating margin

+29.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -2.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.