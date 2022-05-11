Why Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBXW)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXW) went down by -25.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected -23.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :RDBXW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.33. RDBXW currently public float of 28.71M. Today, the average trading volume of RDBXW was 387.33K shares.

RDBXW’s Market Performance

RDBXW stocks went down by -23.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 66.76% and a quarterly performance of 0.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 37.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.68% for Redbox Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.07% for RDBXW stocks with a simple moving average of -69.19% for the last 200 days.

RDBXW Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDBXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.18%, as shares surge +14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDBXW fell by -52.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3309. In addition, Redbox Entertainment Inc. saw -66.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDBXW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.65 for the present operating margin

-23.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stands at -2.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.