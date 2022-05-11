We Analyzed the Future Direction of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC), Here is What We Found

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) went down by -37.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s stock price has collected -39.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :UIHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIHC is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for United Insurance Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.90, which is $1.11 above the current price. UIHC currently public float of 19.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIHC was 175.37K shares.

UIHC’s Market Performance

UIHC stocks went down by -39.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.20% and a quarterly performance of -65.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.09% for United Insurance Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.66% for UIHC stocks with a simple moving average of -63.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIHC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIHC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for UIHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UIHC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

UIHC Trading at -54.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -53.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC fell by -39.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw -67.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from Branch Gregory C, who purchase 5,895 shares at the price of $4.37 back on Dec 29. After this action, Branch Gregory C now owns 123,710 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $25,780 using the latest closing price.

Branch Gregory C, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 4,517 shares at $4.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Branch Gregory C is holding 121,305 shares at $19,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -9.13. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.