We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA), Here is What We Found

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) went up by 11.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.18. The company’s stock price has collected 7.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE :RBA) Right Now?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBA is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $59.71, which is $31.74 above the current price. RBA currently public float of 110.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBA was 467.23K shares.

RBA’s Market Performance

RBA stocks went up by 7.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.82% and a quarterly performance of -6.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.58% for RBA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $60 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RBA, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

RBA Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.09. In addition, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated saw -6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from Fandozzi Ann, who purchase 9,560 shares at the price of $52.25 back on Feb 28. After this action, Fandozzi Ann now owns 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, valued at $499,484 using the latest closing price.

JETER JAMES J, the President, Sales U.S. of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, sale 2,000 shares at $60.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that JETER JAMES J is holding 16,773 shares at $121,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.03 for the present operating margin

+51.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated stands at +10.72. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.