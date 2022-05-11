We Analyzed the Future Direction of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), Here is What We Found

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 8.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.01. The company’s stock price has collected -7.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 112.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.70.

The average price from analysts is $114.78, which is $30.88 above the current price. NBIX currently public float of 93.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 737.44K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went down by -7.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.84% and a quarterly performance of 2.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.87% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $94 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NBIX, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

NBIX Trading at -11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares sank -16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.44. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from LYONS GARY A, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $92.76 back on Apr 25. After this action, LYONS GARY A now owns 208,697 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,391,392 using the latest closing price.

RASTETTER WILLIAM H, the Director of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 10,728 shares at $94.93 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that RASTETTER WILLIAM H is holding 34,022 shares at $1,018,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.