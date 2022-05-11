Wall Street Praises Wipro Limited (WIT) After Recent Earnings Report

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) went up by 1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.96. The company’s stock price has collected -3.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Limited (NYSE :WIT) Right Now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WIT is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Wipro Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.53, which is $0.89 above the current price. WIT currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WIT was 3.19M shares.

WIT’s Market Performance

WIT stocks went down by -3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.94% and a quarterly performance of -17.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Wipro Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.65% for WIT stocks with a simple moving average of -26.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIT

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIT reach a price target of $7.70, previously predicting the price at $8.55. The rating they have provided for WIT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 04th, 2022.

WIT Trading at -14.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -15.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, Wipro Limited saw -36.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.95 for the present operating margin

+31.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +17.43. The total capital return value is set at 18.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.79. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wipro Limited (WIT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.89. Total debt to assets is 12.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.