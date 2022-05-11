Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) went up by 5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE :TREX) Right Now?

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREX is at 1.45.

The average price from analysts is $83.17, which is $34.62 above the current price. TREX currently public float of 113.80M and currently shorts hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREX was 1.45M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.42% and a quarterly performance of -35.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Trex Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.72% for TREX stocks with a simple moving average of -41.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TREX, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

TREX Trading at -13.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.02. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw -56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREX starting from Golden Michael F, who sale 4,795 shares at the price of $133.53 back on Dec 02. After this action, Golden Michael F now owns 16,951 shares of Trex Company Inc., valued at $640,276 using the latest closing price.

Gupp William R., the Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Trex Company Inc., sale 3,488 shares at $127.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Gupp William R. is holding 101,305 shares at $446,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.81 for the present operating margin

+38.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +17.44. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 22.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.