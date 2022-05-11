Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) went up by 13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.29. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ :CMRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Chimerix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.50, which is $14.25 above the current price. CMRX currently public float of 83.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRX was 1.15M shares.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.68% and a quarterly performance of -23.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Chimerix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.69% for CMRX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on April 29th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRX reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for CMRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMRX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

CMRX Trading at -11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Chimerix Inc. saw -31.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from Jakeman David, who sale 3,300 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Feb 04. After this action, Jakeman David now owns 117,666 shares of Chimerix Inc., valued at $18,355 using the latest closing price.

Jakeman David, the Principal Accounting Officer of Chimerix Inc., sale 4,590 shares at $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Jakeman David is holding 106,066 shares at $28,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4573.52 for the present operating margin

+76.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc. stands at -8753.71. Equity return is now at value -162.80, with -128.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.