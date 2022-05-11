Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Just Got Our Attention

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :PSEC) Right Now?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is -$1.22 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PSEC was 1.66M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.10% and a quarterly performance of -7.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Prospect Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.49% for PSEC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSEC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for PSEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

PSEC Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.98. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Stark Eugene S, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.78 back on May 12. After this action, Stark Eugene S now owns 48,000 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $15,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+174.81 for the present operating margin

+70.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at +150.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 56.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.14. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.