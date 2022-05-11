Precigen Inc. (PGEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went up by 12.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.72. The company’s stock price has collected -6.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ :PGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGEN is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Precigen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is $10.91 above the current price. PGEN currently public float of 183.92M and currently shorts hold a 10.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGEN was 1.56M shares.

PGEN’s Market Performance

PGEN stocks went down by -6.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.44% and a quarterly performance of -41.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for Precigen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.82% for PGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -65.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGEN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGEN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGEN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PGEN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PGEN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

PGEN Trading at -32.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares sank -36.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4950. In addition, Precigen Inc. saw -65.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from Perez Jeffrey Thomas, who sale 9,738 shares at the price of $3.59 back on Jan 05. After this action, Perez Jeffrey Thomas now owns 316,462 shares of Precigen Inc., valued at $34,960 using the latest closing price.

Sabzevari Helen, the President and CEO of Precigen Inc., sale 6,960 shares at $3.59 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Sabzevari Helen is holding 734,150 shares at $24,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.84 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc. stands at -93.16. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -23.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.