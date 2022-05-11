Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) went down by -12.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.38. The company’s stock price has collected -34.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ :SIBN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIBN is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SI-BONE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.71, which is $19.12 above the current price. SIBN currently public float of 33.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIBN was 255.79K shares.

SIBN’s Market Performance

SIBN stocks went down by -34.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.61% and a quarterly performance of -34.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for SI-BONE Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.08% for SIBN stocks with a simple moving average of -39.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $34 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIBN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SIBN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SIBN, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

SIBN Trading at -36.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares sank -38.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN fell by -34.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.87. In addition, SI-BONE Inc. saw -40.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from Pisetsky Michael A, who sale 349 shares at the price of $19.92 back on Apr 18. After this action, Pisetsky Michael A now owns 126,056 shares of SI-BONE Inc., valued at $6,953 using the latest closing price.

DUNN JEFFREY W, the Director of SI-BONE Inc., sale 1,474 shares at $19.92 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that DUNN JEFFREY W is holding 152,285 shares at $29,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.31 for the present operating margin

+88.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for SI-BONE Inc. stands at -62.75. Equity return is now at value -38.10, with -28.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.