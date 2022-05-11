Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Haemonetics Corporation (HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) went up by 10.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.34. The company’s stock price has collected 7.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE :HAE) Right Now?

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 124.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAE is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Haemonetics Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.33, which is $16.62 above the current price. HAE currently public float of 50.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAE was 511.25K shares.

HAE’s Market Performance

HAE stocks went up by 7.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.09% and a quarterly performance of -0.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Haemonetics Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.48% for HAE stocks with a simple moving average of -7.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAE

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAE reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for HAE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to HAE, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

HAE Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAE rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.89. In addition, Haemonetics Corporation saw 2.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAE starting from Lingamneni Anila, who sale 189 shares at the price of $56.55 back on Apr 18. After this action, Lingamneni Anila now owns 14,013 shares of Haemonetics Corporation, valued at $10,688 using the latest closing price.

Strong Stewart W, the President, Global Hospital of Haemonetics Corporation, sale 75 shares at $71.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Strong Stewart W is holding 12,717 shares at $5,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.86 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Haemonetics Corporation stands at +9.13. The total capital return value is set at 7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Haemonetics Corporation (HAE), the company’s capital structure generated 106.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.54. Total debt to assets is 42.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.