Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Beauty Health Company (SKIN)?

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.17. The company’s stock price has collected -12.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ :SKIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for The Beauty Health Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.78, which is $16.33 above the current price. SKIN currently public float of 138.11M and currently shorts hold a 12.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKIN was 2.03M shares.

SKIN’s Market Performance

SKIN stocks went down by -12.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.88% and a quarterly performance of -9.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.07% for The Beauty Health Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.70% for SKIN stocks with a simple moving average of -42.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $24 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

SKIN Trading at -24.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares sank -18.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN fell by -16.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.66. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw -48.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.88 for the present operating margin

+67.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beauty Health Company stands at -144.22. Equity return is now at value -262.60, with -49.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.09.