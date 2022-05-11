Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)? – News Heater
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) went down by -6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s stock price has collected -14.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Olaplex Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.83, which is $16.02 above the current price. OLPX currently public float of 647.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLPX was 2.44M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

OLPX stocks went down by -14.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.29% and a quarterly performance of -39.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Olaplex Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.14% for OLPX stocks with a simple moving average of -43.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLPX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for OLPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to OLPX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

OLPX Trading at -19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -14.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -58.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from Tiziani Eric, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.78 back on Mar 10. After this action, Tiziani Eric now owns 20,000 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc., valued at $295,600 using the latest closing price.

MORFITT MARTHA A M, the Director of Olaplex Holdings Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $25.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that MORFITT MARTHA A M is holding 33,000 shares at $233,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +59.64 for the present operating margin
  • +72.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +36.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

