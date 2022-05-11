HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Just Got Our Attention

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) went up by 3.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.39. The company’s stock price has collected 7.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE :DINO) Right Now?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DINO is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for HF Sinclair Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.79, which is $0.97 above the current price. DINO currently public float of 162.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DINO was 2.56M shares.

DINO’s Market Performance

DINO stocks went up by 7.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.49% and a quarterly performance of 20.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.34% for HF Sinclair Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.52% for DINO stocks with a simple moving average of 28.41% for the last 200 days.

DINO Trading at 17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.55. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw 33.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.36 for the present operating margin

+6.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +2.99. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.