Here’s Our Rant About The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) went up by 22.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ :VGFC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for The Very Good Food Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VGFC currently public float of 105.66M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGFC was 912.92K shares.

VGFC’s Market Performance

VGFC stocks went up by 2.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.18% and a quarterly performance of -61.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for The Very Good Food Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.91% for VGFC stocks with a simple moving average of -81.27% for the last 200 days.

VGFC Trading at -44.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.56%, as shares sank -38.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGFC rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2910. In addition, The Very Good Food Company Inc. saw -68.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VGFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.44 for the present operating margin

-84.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Very Good Food Company Inc. stands at -445.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.