Here’s Our Rant About RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) went up by 7.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.26. The company’s stock price has collected -27.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RAPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.88, which is $46.49 above the current price. RAPT currently public float of 28.81M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAPT was 253.62K shares.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT stocks went down by -27.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.99% and a quarterly performance of -48.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.19% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.07% for RAPT stocks with a simple moving average of -61.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $61 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPT reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for RAPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to RAPT, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

RAPT Trading at -44.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.64%, as shares sank -49.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT fell by -27.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.79. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw -69.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from Brockstedt Dirk G., who sale 720 shares at the price of $15.05 back on May 04. After this action, Brockstedt Dirk G. now owns 19,812 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,836 using the latest closing price.

Brockstedt Dirk G., the Chief Scientific Officer of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,647 shares at $23.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Brockstedt Dirk G. is holding 19,812 shares at $61,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1815.08 for the present operating margin

+73.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1814.95. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -36.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.11.