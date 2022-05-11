Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.80. The company’s stock price has collected -4.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.53.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.14, which is -$0.47 below the current price. CIG currently public float of 1.63B and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 9.87M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went down by -4.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.62% and a quarterly performance of 73.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.30% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 65.82% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 34.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -23.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 73.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.15. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.