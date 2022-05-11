Can Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Remain Competitive?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) went down by -4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s stock price has collected -20.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE :EXK) Right Now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXK is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Endeavour Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.47, which is $2.22 above the current price. EXK currently public float of 169.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXK was 4.17M shares.

EXK’s Market Performance

EXK stocks went down by -20.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.86% and a quarterly performance of -19.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for Endeavour Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.60% for EXK stocks with a simple moving average of -31.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXK

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXK, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

EXK Trading at -33.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares sank -37.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXK fell by -20.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.31. In addition, Endeavour Silver Corp. saw -26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EXK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.02 for the present operating margin

+11.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at +8.43. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.