ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) went down by -11.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.99. The company’s stock price has collected -27.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ :ACVA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for ACV Auctions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $17.87 above the current price. ACVA currently public float of 106.65M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACVA was 1.29M shares.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACVA stocks went down by -27.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.93% and a quarterly performance of -22.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.21% for ACV Auctions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.62% for ACVA stocks with a simple moving average of -48.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $20 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACVA reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ACVA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ACVA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

ACVA Trading at -35.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares sank -38.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -27.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw -52.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Waterman Michael, who sale 2,931 shares at the price of $12.75 back on May 02. After this action, Waterman Michael now owns 66,964 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $37,370 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Craig Eric, the CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 16,535 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Anderson Craig Eric is holding 0 shares at $332,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.98 for the present operating margin

+40.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc. stands at -21.81. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.