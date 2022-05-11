A Lesson to Learn: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.01. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE :PRPB) Right Now?

PRPB currently public float of 82.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRPB was 333.12K shares.

PRPB’s Market Performance

PRPB stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.10% and a quarterly performance of 0.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.19% for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.06% for PRPB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.59% for the last 200 days.

PRPB Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.22%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPB remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II saw 0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPB

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.