A Lesson to Learn: C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.85. The company’s stock price has collected -13.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/02/21 that C3.ai Stock Hits New Lows After Results Disappoint

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for C3.ai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.11, which is $18.29 above the current price. AI currently public float of 88.04M and currently shorts hold a 18.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 3.04M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stocks went down by -13.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.19% and a quarterly performance of -41.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for C3.ai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.24% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of -57.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AI, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

AI Trading at -26.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares sank -27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -13.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.97. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw -52.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from Parkkinen Juho, who sale 2,085 shares at the price of $16.99 back on May 02. After this action, Parkkinen Juho now owns 169,184 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $35,424 using the latest closing price.

Parkkinen Juho, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 1,930 shares at $23.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Parkkinen Juho is holding 171,269 shares at $45,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.89 for the present operating margin

+75.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -30.40. The total capital return value is set at -9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.87. Equity return is now at value -15.20, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on C3.ai Inc. (AI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.38.