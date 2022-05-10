Why Datadog Inc. (DDOG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -11.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.68. The company’s stock price has collected -18.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/22 that DataDog Had Strong Earnings and an Upbeat Forecast. The Stock Is Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32510.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $173.46, which is $74.19 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 205.74M and currently shorts hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.64M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -18.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.93% and a quarterly performance of -36.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.44% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.31% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -34.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $160 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to DDOG, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -28.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares sank -27.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -18.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.70. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -45.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from De Madre Armelle, who sale 5,625 shares at the price of $121.57 back on Apr 25. After this action, De Madre Armelle now owns 52,509 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $683,830 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Julie, the Director of Datadog Inc., sale 3,906 shares at $130.53 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Richardson Julie is holding 2,116 shares at $509,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86 for the present operating margin

+77.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.