We Analyzed the Future Direction of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG), Here is What We Found

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) went down by -21.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.79. The company’s stock price has collected -38.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/29/22 that Bitcoin’s Climate Impact Is Under New Scrutiny

Is It Worth Investing in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ :SDIG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.33, which is $14.56 above the current price. SDIG currently public float of 19.57M and currently shorts hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SDIG was 910.27K shares.

SDIG’s Market Performance

SDIG stocks went down by -38.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.59% and a quarterly performance of -74.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.01% for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -41.45% for SDIG stocks with a simple moving average of -81.57% for the last 200 days.

SDIG Trading at -66.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.48%, as shares sank -50.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDIG fell by -38.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. saw -81.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SDIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.77 for the present operating margin

-17.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stands at -36.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.