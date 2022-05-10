We Analyzed the Future Direction of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC), Here is What We Found

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price has collected 10.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE :OEC) Right Now?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OEC is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.33, which is $9.23 above the current price. OEC currently public float of 60.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OEC was 657.59K shares.

OEC’s Market Performance

OEC stocks went up by 10.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.64% and a quarterly performance of -7.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.22% for OEC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OEC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OEC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 18th of the previous year 2021.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OEC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14.50. The rating they have provided for OEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to OEC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 11th of the previous year.

OEC Trading at 9.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +17.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OEC rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.64. In addition, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. saw -6.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OEC starting from SMITH DAN F, who purchase 13,000 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Mar 04. After this action, SMITH DAN F now owns 58,497 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., valued at $195,910 using the latest closing price.

GALVIN KERRY A, the Director of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., purchase 6,550 shares at $15.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that GALVIN KERRY A is holding 34,893 shares at $102,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+24.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stands at +8.71. Equity return is now at value 50.10, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.