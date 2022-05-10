We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN), Here is What We Found

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) went down by -16.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ :CENN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CENN is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

CENN currently public float of 158.85M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CENN was 10.30M shares.

CENN’s Market Performance

CENN stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.87% and a quarterly performance of -4.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.62% for Cenntro Electric Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.14% for CENN stocks with a simple moving average of -75.06% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares sank -22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6440. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -72.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.