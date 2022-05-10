The Chart for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) went down by -8.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s stock price has collected -7.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Teck Resources Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.97, which is $22.62 above the current price. TECK currently public float of 532.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 6.18M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went down by -7.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.36% and a quarterly performance of 8.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.32% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of 20.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECK

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TECK reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for TECK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

TECK Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.17. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +21.27. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.