The Chart for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.65. The company’s stock price has collected -16.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.29.

CPRX currently public float of 95.06M and currently shorts hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.16M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went down by -16.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.63% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.92% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.55% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 3,612 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Dec 07. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 22,053 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,237 using the latest closing price.

COELHO PHILIP H, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 9,548 shares at $5.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that COELHO PHILIP H is holding 238,220 shares at $52,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 18.20 for asset returns.