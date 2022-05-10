New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went down by -16.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.30. The company’s stock price has collected -20.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.80.

EDU currently public float of 1.46B and currently shorts hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 4.62M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went down by -20.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.29% and a quarterly performance of -32.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.39% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of -43.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EDU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EDU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $11.20, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

EDU Trading at -14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.29. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -51.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -23.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.