Neuronetics Inc. (STIM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) went down by -10.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.92. The company’s stock price has collected -9.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ :STIM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STIM is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Neuronetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.67, which is $7.64 above the current price. STIM currently public float of 26.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STIM was 166.07K shares.

STIM’s Market Performance

STIM stocks went down by -9.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.57% and a quarterly performance of -30.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.51% for Neuronetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.41% for STIM stocks with a simple moving average of -58.71% for the last 200 days.

STIM Trading at -31.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -28.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM fell by -16.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw -49.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who purchase 7,094 shares at the price of $2.31 back on May 09. After this action, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC now owns 3,207,504 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $16,387 using the latest closing price.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, the 10% Owner of Neuronetics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that CANNELL CAPITAL LLC is holding 3,200,410 shares at $24,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.94 for the present operating margin

+77.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -56.39. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.34.