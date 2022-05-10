Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) went up by 3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.51. The company’s stock price has collected 12.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/14/21 that Inflation Bets Give a Boost to Small-Cap Stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE :SKT) Right Now?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 233.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKT is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.86, which is $1.05 above the current price. SKT currently public float of 101.80M and currently shorts hold a 12.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKT was 1.06M shares.

SKT’s Market Performance

SKT stocks went up by 12.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.39% and a quarterly performance of 7.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.69% for SKT stocks with a simple moving average of -0.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SKT by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SKT in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22 based on the research report published on November 05th of the previous year 2021.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for SKT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SKT, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

SKT Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.68%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKT rose by +12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.18. In addition, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. saw -7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKT starting from Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Mar 11. After this action, Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR now owns 45,894 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., valued at $34,500 using the latest closing price.

WARREN CARRIE A, the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., sale 1,383 shares at $20.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that WARREN CARRIE A is holding 50,158 shares at $28,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.44 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stands at +2.82. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.20 for asset returns.